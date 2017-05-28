POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Gaziantep's famous kebabs – with a dash of Salt Bae
Nusret Gokce's, also known as Salt Bae, unique 'sprinkling and seasoning' is influencing other restaurant owners across the country.
Gaziantep's famous kebabs – with a dash of Salt Bae
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

A Turkish restaurateur made international headlines earlier this year for the way he prepares his meat.

Nusret Gokce's, who is better known as Salt Bae, unique 'sprinkling and seasoning' is influencing other chefs around the country as well.

One such example is a well-known restaurant Halil Usta in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Hakan Kurtbogan, who helps run the family restaurant, imitates Salt Bae's moves for fun.

Recommended

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla