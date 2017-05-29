Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on Monday criticised US President Donald Trump, slamming his "short-sighted" policies that have "weakened the West" and hurt European interests.

The statement from Gabriel came after Trump concluded his first overseas trip which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit.

It followed Chancellor Angela Merkel's warning on Sunday that the US and Britain may no longer be completely reliable partners.

Europe at risk

Gabriel said on Monday that "anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk".