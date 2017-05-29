Huddersfield Town returned to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years after a nail-biting 4-3 penalty shootout win over Reading in the Championship promotion playoff final at Wembley on Monday.

The game finished 0-0 after extra time and German defender Christopher Schindler struck the winning penalty for Huddersfield after Reading failed to convert their last two spot-kicks.

The win ensured at least 170 million pounds ($218 million) in guaranteed revenue for Huddersfield as a Premier League club next season.

"The prize is so big, I feel for (Reading)....but it is our turn and I think we deserve it because of the way we have done it. We give a lot of hope to smaller clubs," Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said.

Huddersfield were relegated from the old first division in 1972 and have struggled in recent years in the Championship, with 16th place their best finish since returning to the second tier five years ago.

Few predicted promotion

While few predicted their promotion, the Yorkshire club have a rich history and were champions of England three times during the 1920s.

"This has nothing to do with a dream. This is a reality," defender Michael Hefele told Sky Sports.