WORLD
1 MIN READ
How could this happen in Manchester?
Manchester bomber Salman Abedi grew up in neighbourhoods around south Manchester. Some in the area say poverty and under-funded social services are isolating young people and turning them against their communities.
How could this happen in Manchester?
Police have targeted south Manchester neighbourhoods near where Abedi lived. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

The question of why a young British man would blow himself up at a concert is likely to generate as many questions as answers. One of them is likely to be why did he turn against his own community?

Dozens of young people from Manchester have gone abroad to join terrorist groups. Others have stayed at home, but have become radicalised.

One reason according to some is a failing support system for the city's youth. Poverty and under-funded social services have left them feeling isolated and left out.

Recommended

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic is in Manchester and takes a look at the challenges facing the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54