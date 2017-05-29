A school in rural Colombia built by Turkey's aid agency was opened with an inauguration ceremony attended by the country's president, Juan Manuel Santos.

The school in the Orejon area of Antioquia, in the country's northwest, the first region to see the benefits of last year's government peace deal with guerrillas, was built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony two weeks ago, Santos conveyed his special thanks for the support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown development in his country.

"We thank our friend Erdogan for sending assistance to this school," Santos said.