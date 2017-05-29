South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping at least five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague last year are due to stand trial in a military court on Tuesday, a key test of the government's ability to prosecute war crimes.

Prosecutor Abubaker Mohammed, an army colonel, told Reuters that between 15 to 20 government soldiers face charges including murder, rape and looting during the attack on the Terrain hotel in the capital Juba on July 11, 2016.

UN investigators and rights groups have frequently accused both the army and rebels of murder, torture and rape since the civil war began in 2013, and say the crimes almost always go unpunished.

"We want to eliminate these crimes within the army," Mohammed said, adding he would examine the responsibility of senior officers.

Commander is responsible

"The commander is always responsible for the actions of the soldiers," he said. "But ... sometimes a soldier can go and commit an offence without the knowledge of the commander."

The attack, one of the worst on foreign aid workers in South Sudan's civil war, took place as President Salva Kiir's government troops won a three-day battle in Juba over opposition forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar.

The three-year conflict has fractured the country along ethnic lines -- Kiir is an ethnic Dinka, Machar is a Nuer -- and forced a quarter of the 12 million-strong population to flee their homes.

During the hours-long attack on the hotel compound, victims phoned UN peacekeepers stationed a mile away and begged for help, but none came. The military head of the peacekeeping mission was fired and the political head resigned over the incident.

Maximum penalty is death

Murderers face a minimum of 10 years in jail with a fine paid to the victim's family, or a maximum of the death penalty, Mohammed said. Rapists face up to 14 years.