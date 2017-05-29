Egyptian authorities have dismissed a senior security official over last week's deadly attack on a bus in central Egypt that left 29 Coptic Christians dead.

Last Friday, gunmen in three pick-up trucks opened fire on a bus carrying a group of Coptic Christians to the Monastery of St Samuel in Minya province, south of Cairo.

Late on Sunday, Interior Minister Magdi Abdel-Ghaffar sacked Minya's security chief, Faisal Dweidar, over the attack, a local security official told Anadolu Agency on Monday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for last week's attack, which prompted the Egyptian military to carry out a series of air strikes over the weekend against what were described as militant "training camps" in Libya's eastern city of Derna.