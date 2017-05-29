A violent storm swept through Moscow area on Monday, leaving 13 people dead and dozens injured as freak winds toppled hundreds of trees, officials said.

"The storm killed 11 people and 70 others have been seriously injured," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to Interfax.

"The victims are receiving proper care."

Two more deaths were reported later, with the investigative committee of the Moscow region saying that an 11-year-old girl and a 57-year-old man were killed, one by a falling tree and the other a flying fence.

Earlier, investigators said that the victims were mostly killed by falling trees and various structures, including a bus stop. Investigators travelled to the scenes of the accidents and questioned witnesses.

Death toll may rise

The injured were being treated at 10 different medical facilities in the capital, the local health department told AFP, warning that the death toll could rise.