WORLD
3 MIN READ
Violent storm kills 13 in Moscow area
Authorities say most of the victims were killed by falling trees and other structures.
Violent storm kills 13 in Moscow area
Authorities in Moscow say death toll may increase. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

A violent storm swept through Moscow area on Monday, leaving 13 people dead and dozens injured as freak winds toppled hundreds of trees, officials said.

"The storm killed 11 people and 70 others have been seriously injured," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, according to Interfax.

"The victims are receiving proper care."

Two more deaths were reported later, with the investigative committee of the Moscow region saying that an 11-year-old girl and a 57-year-old man were killed, one by a falling tree and the other a flying fence.

Earlier, investigators said that the victims were mostly killed by falling trees and various structures, including a bus stop. Investigators travelled to the scenes of the accidents and questioned witnesses.

Death toll may rise

The injured were being treated at 10 different medical facilities in the capital, the local health department told AFP, warning that the death toll could rise.

Recommended

Sobyanin expressed his condolences, saying the tragedy "is unprecedented".

"It's due to the fact that the storm hit in the middle of the day, which is why there is such a large number of victims," he said.

Sobyanin had earlier written on Twitter: "Several hundred trees were felled," adding: "We are taking necessary measures to deal with the consequences."

Russian television stations showed metal fences, garages and even a construction crane toppled by winds around the capital, where about 3,500 trees were destroyed.

Moscow emergencies services dispatched units to remove the downed trees but had no information about any serious material damage, a spokesman said.

The weather caused delays at Moscow's airports and the express train service to Vnukovo airport was halted as workers removed a tree from the line.

The director of the Russia's Gidromedtsentr weather service Roman Vilfand told Russian agencies that wind speed reached 22 metres (yards) per second during the hurricane and that another storm could hit the capital overnight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54