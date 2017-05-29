A stampede left at least four people and a foetus dead at an overcrowded Honduran stadium hosting a championship football match on Sunday, police said.

Hundreds of fans hoping to see the sold-out match tried to force their way into the 35,000-seat National Stadium in the capital Tegucigalpa, said hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio.

The victims died from suffocation and multiple broken bones from being trampled, Osorio said. The foetus died when its mother suffered severe injuries.

Two people died at the stadium as the game was getting under way, and two later in hospital, Osorio said.

Twenty-five fans were also injured according to Captain Oscar Triminio of the Honduran firefighter corps.

Pre-game melee

The incident happened ahead of the Honduran league championship game between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.