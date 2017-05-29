North Korea has conducted another missile test off its eastern coast. It's the third test in as many weeks and appears to involve a short-range ballistic missile. Further straining relations with the South. But China's has urged all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint.

The missile was believed to be a Scud-class ballistic missile and flew about 450 km (280 miles), South Korean officials said.

North Korea is likely showing its determination to push ahead in the face of international pressure to rein in its missile programme and "to pressure the [South Korean] government to change its policy on the North," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon said.

It was the third ballistic missile test-launch since South Korea's liberal President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10 pledging to engage with the reclusive neighbour in dialogue.

Japan lodged a protest against the test missile, which appeared to have landed in its exclusive economic zone.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed action along with other nations to deter Pyongyang's repeated provocations.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the latest.

Monday's launch followed two successful tests of medium to long-range missiles in as many weeks by the North, which has been conducting such tests at an unprecedented pace.