Nigeria marked its Democracy Day on Monday, which also coincided with the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari's term in office.

However, the Nigerian president's third medical leave in less than two years has raised concerns over whether Buhari's physical health would allow him to continue as the head of state.

Buhari, 74, a former military ruler, returned home in March after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain.

On May 8, he once again travelled to London for follow-up medical tests, handing over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo.