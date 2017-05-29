Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, a former top-ranked golfer who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3 am (0700 GMT) near his Jupiter Island home.

He was released hours later on his own recognisance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.