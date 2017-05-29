POLITICS
Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under influence
The former top-ranked golfer was taken into custody near his home on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Florida and was released hours later on his own recognisance.
Tiger Woods is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, a former top-ranked golfer who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3 am (0700 GMT) near his Jupiter Island home.

He was released hours later on his own recognisance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Woods, who had his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
