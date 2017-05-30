WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's communications aide steps down
Mike Dubke's departure comes amid White House plans for a larger strategic shake-up to tackle allegations involving alleged ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.
Mike Dubke, 47, a communications firm owner, was brought into the Trump administration in March. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

US President Donald Trump's communications director Mike Dubke has resigned from his White House post after three months on the job, an official from White House said on Tuesday.

Dubke, 47, a communications firm owner who was brought into the Trump administration in March, resigned on May 18.

He has not set the date for his last day on the job and is leaving on good terms, according to local media outlet Axios News, which first reported his departure citing a senior administration official.

His departure comes amid White House plans for a larger strategic shake-up to tackle head-on allegations involving communication between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

The Trump administration also plans to set up a "war room" to combat mounting questions and multiple probes.

On Tuesday, Trump shot back against the Russia probes in a tweet.

Recommended

According to officials and persons close to Trump, the president plans to bring in new aides to the White House. This includes experienced political professionals, including Trump's former campaign manager.

The changes may also include more lawyers to handle the Russia probe as part of the effort to tackle a scandal that has consumed Trump's young presidency.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway was on Fox News when she played down persistent rumours that White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who has been mocked on late-night television, was on his way out.

She said he would be back at the podium to brief reporters on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
