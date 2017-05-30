Turkey is backing the formation of a new army in Northern Syria. The army, which will be called the National Army, will operate in the land gained with Operation Euphrates Shield.

The army aims to bring together the factions of the Free Syrian Army, to ensure unity in the future, secure the countryside of northern Syria - whether from regime forces or the YPG - and prevent any attempt by the group to change the demographic structure of the region.

"God willing, the new army's role should be will be able to defend the entire country. There won't be any small or different groups. We will all be a part of one army," says Firas Pasha, the commander of the Muntasir Billah brigade.