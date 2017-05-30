WORLD
Indian PM in Germany urges climate action
Narendra Modi's comments came days after Merkel said Europe could no longer completely rely on traditional ally the US and needed to find its own way.
At a joint press conference in Berlin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stress on fostering bilateral cooperation. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that failing to act on climate change would be "morally criminal" and voiced strong support for the "vision" of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the matter.

"We do not have the right to despoil the environment for future generations," Modi, who is in Berlin visit kicking off a four-nation Europe tour, said in Hindi, at a joint press conference with Merkel.

His comments came days after Merkel said Europe could no longer completely rely on traditional ally the US and needed to find its own way.

Modi pledged India's commitment to democracy and a strong European Union.

Many of Modi's comments contrasted sharply with positions of Trump, who has denied climate change, criticised the EU, predicted more countries will leave the EU and spoken out against free trade while pushing an "America First" policy.

"We are all connected with one another," Modi said. "Democracy and diversity are the pillars of a values-based global order."

He added that "the international community really needs the chancellor's vision ... in terms of the great challenges," also including terrorism.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

Merkel calls India partner

Merkel said "India with its 1.25 billion people is a partner ... and of highest importance."

She said working together with "such a diverse country" also offered opportunities for German businesses.

Merkel stressed that diplomacy is not a zero-sum game and that while Berlin was building strong ties with the rising Asian powers, transatlantic ties remained "of paramount importance".

Merkel praised India for implementing that climate pact very "intensively and in a very committed way".

The German and Indian governments signed numerous agreements, including on cyber cooperation, development cooperation, education and railway safety.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
