Dervish life helps disabled integrate in Turkey
A group of people came together to support each other to find their place in society with the Dervish dance known as Sema. They all have various disabilities and that's why they named the group "Wings of Hope."
All members of Wings of Hope have different disabilities, including mental conditions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

The whirling dervishes dance known as Sema, which was inspired and created by medieval Middle Eastern poet Jalaluddin Rumi's work, is helping to better integrate many people into society.

The dance is a mystic religious rite performed by the followers of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, who lived in the thirteenth century in Turkey.

It's always a special performance, but what makes this show extra special is that the dancers all have different disabilities.

TRT World 's Denee Savoia reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
