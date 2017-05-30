The Colombian government and the country's armed rebel group FARC have agreed to extend a weapons hand-in deadline for guerrilla fighters by 20 days, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday. Logistical delays slowed parts of the group's demobilisation process.

The Andean country and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels signed a peace deal late last year to put an end to more than 52 years of war. The violent conflict has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced around seven million.

Under the accord, rejected in a public referendum but pushed through by congress, all rebels are required to live in special camps around the country and hand in all their weapons to the United Nations which is overseeing the demobilisation process.

Rebel commanders, however, complained that the 180-day hand-in period, which expires May 30, would not be sufficient because of camp construction delays, including setting up sanitation and housing.

"In a joint agreement with the United Nations and the FARC we have agreed that the arms hand-over will not end tomorrow as had been planned, but instead within 20 days," Santos said in a televised speech.

"The change in date does not in any way affect the firm decision and clear commitment of the government and the FARC to comply with the accord," he said, adding the rebels' stay in the demobilisation camps would also be extended until August 1.