WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two car bombs kill at least 31 in Baghdad
The assailants struck in the centre of the Iraqi capital during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when many people stay up past midnight and eat out to prepare for the next day's fast.
Two car bombs kill at least 31 in Baghdad
The site of a car bomb near a cafe in central Baghdad on May 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

Two car bombs killed at least 31 people in Baghdad and wounded over 60 others in streets packed with crowds preparing for the Ramadan fast early on Tuesday, Iraqi security sources said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the first blast outside an ice cream parlour that killed 17 people and wounded 32 according to police. It happened just after midnight (21:00 GMT on Monday) in the Iraqi capital's commercial Karrada district.

A few hours later, a second attack killed 14 people and wounded 32 according to police. It was near a government office in Karkh district. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the second attack, although authorities said it bore the hallmarks of Daesh.

The Karrada district was hit by a massive truck bomb in July 2016 that killed at least 324 people. It was the deadliest attack in Iraq since the US-led invasion of the country in 2003.

Recommended

Daesh has been retreating in Iraq since the end of 2015 in the face of US-backed government forces and Iran-backed Shia paramilitary groups.

The terrorist group is now besieged in an enclave in the northern city of Mosul, which it has used as its de facto capital in Iraq since declaring its so-called 'Caliphate' in June 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54