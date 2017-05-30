There seems to be no end in sight to the civil war that began in Yemen more than two years ago.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict between government forces backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and Houthi rebels.

It is not just bombs and bullets that are threatening people's lives. Hunger and disease are now affecting much of the country.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the outbreak of cholera has affected more than 50,000 people across the country.