Cyclone Mora destroyed thousands of makeshift homes and refugee camps housing Muslim Rohingya refugees on Wednesday in Bangladesh.

At least seven people were killed and 50 injured by Cyclone Mora, according to Mohammad Ali Hussain, the chief administrator of Cox's Bazar district, a sliver of land in southeast Bangladesh bordering Myanmar.

"Almost all rickety houses in the district were completely or partially destroyed by the cyclone. Not only Rohingya houses," Hussain said.

The chief administrator said 17,500 houses had been completely destroyed and 35,000 partially damaged in the district.

The border area hit by the cyclone is home to refugee camps for Muslim Rohingyas who have fled from their homes in northwest Myanmar to escape communal violence and Myanmar army crackdowns.

"Initial reports suggest damage to shelter in camps sheltering Rohingya refugees, is severe," the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator for Bangladesh said.

Authorities in Cox's Bazar and neighbouring Chittagong district evacuated 350,000 people from low-lying areas before the storm roared in from the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

But most Rohingyas remained in their shelters in the camps when the storm struck, with priority given to evacuating only the most vulnerable, like heavily pregnant women.

"We have passed a difficult time. We had no tin or plastic sheets above our heads and almost all of us passed the night in the rain," said Omar Farukh, a community leader in Kutupalong camp.

"We tried to save our belongings, whatever we have, with pieces of plastic sheet." he said.

Farukh said aid agency officials had visited the Kutupalong camp to see what was needed.

A relief worker who had visited the Balukhali camp estimated that one in four huts there had been damaged but there were no serious injuries, and people had begun repairs.

A senior UN official working in Cox's Bazar said there had been no reports of deaths in the camps, only some injuries.