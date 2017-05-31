WORLD
1 MIN READ
An American charity run by Muslim women
A group of Muslim women in the US seeks to reverse a growing trend of negative attitudes towards Muslims through charity and social support.
A woman wearing a US flag hijab is pictured during an &quot;I am Muslim Too&quot; rally in Times Square, Manhattan, New York, US,February 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

Since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, it's hard to imagine a time when it was more difficult to be a Muslim in the United States.

The rise of Daesh and President Donald Trump's attempted Muslim ban all add to the marginalisation of ordinary Muslims in the US.

The Muslim Women's Coalition, one of many Muslim charities that aim to reverse this trend by giving to the less fortunate, including those in homeless shelters. They also reach out to their fellow women in vulnerable situations.

"Muslim women coalition was formed after 9/11 to bring the beauty of Islam forward," says Uzma Farooq.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
