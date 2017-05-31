TÜRKİYE
Turkish military helicopter crashes in Sirnak province
At least 13 soldiers are confirmed dead after a Turkish military helicopter hit a high voltage transmission line and fell, according to officials.
A Turkish Air Force AS-532AL Cougar helicopter in southern Turkey. (AA file photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

A Turkish military helicopter crashed in the Senoba district of Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province, reports said late on Wednesday.

At least 13 soldiers including a high ranking official were confirmed dead.

The helicopter crashed at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT), the military said, adding that an investigation was underway.

The crash occurred as Turkish troops are engaged in operations against the PKK in a mountainous region of Sirnak province.

But a military statement said the crash appeared to be accidental, with initial information indicating that the AS 532 Cougar had hit a high-voltage transmission line shortly after taking off from a base in Sirnak's Senoba region.

​"The Cougar type helicopter belonging to our military got tangled in high tension power lines, only three minutes after take off," the statement said.

