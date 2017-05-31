WORLD
1 MIN READ
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Relief and rescue efforts in disaster-hit areas are getting difficult as highways are buried under mud and roads are under water.
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Rescue efforts in inundated areas are challenging authorities in Sri Lanka, given the scale of the devastation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

Heavy rains, highways buried under landslides and roads submerged under water are hampering efforts to get food, water and medicine to thousands of flood survivors in Sri Lanka, government officials and aid workers said on Tuesday.

The floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains in recent days, have killed some 200 people and disrupted the lives of over half-a-million others. Over 80,000 people have been forced into temporary shelters and around 100 people remain missing.

The flooding has swept away hundreds of buildings and homes and inundated major roads, bridges and vast tracts of farmland - including tea and rubber plantations.

Recommended

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54