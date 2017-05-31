A Russian warship and submarine fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean at Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Palmyra, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The strike was the first of its kind since November 2016, according to Russian media. They reported that the frigate "Admiral Essen" and the submarine "Krasnodar" launched the missiles which targeted militants and equipment in an area east of Palmyra.

The defence ministry said the hardware and forces struck had previously been deployed by Daesh in its de facto Syrian capital, Raqqa.

"All targets were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.