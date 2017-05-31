A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.

Labour activist Hua Haifeng was arrested in Jiangxi province on suspicion of illegally using eavesdropping equipment, according to Li Qiang, executive director of the group China Labor Watch.

The three men had been investigating labour conditions at factories that produce shoes for Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, and other Western brands.

The investigators had discovered evidence that workers' rights had been violated, according to Li.

"In 17 years (since our organisation was founded), we have done countless such investigations and have never had any problems," Li said.

"We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to her related brand company to advocate and press for the release of our activists."

The Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment while the White House and Ivanka Trump's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Calls to provincial police in Jiangxi and Ganzhou city police were not answered.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she did know anything about the situation and declined further comment.

The reported arrest and disappearances come at a time of sustained pressure on labour activists in China amid a crackdown on civil society under President Xi Jinping.

In recent years, many labour rights activists have reported being intimidated and harassed, temporarily detained, or restricted in their movement.

"Protection not prosecution"

Rights group Amnesty International called for the release of the three if they were held only for investigating possible labour abuses at the factories.

"Activists exposing potential human rights abuses deserve protection not persecution," said William Nee, the group's China researcher.

"The trio appear to be the latest to fall foul of the Chinese authorities' aggressive campaign against human rights activists who have any ties to overseas organisations, using the pretence of 'national security'."

China routinely rejects foreign criticism of its rights record and says it is a country ruled by law.