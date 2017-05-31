Exxon Mobil's shareholders voted on Wednesday to approve climate related proposals, that if implemented will see the company disclose the impact of climate change compliance guidelines on its business.

The 62.3 percent vote in favour came despite the company asking its shareholders not to worry about the impact of global climate change policies on the business of one of world's largest oil producers.

In the days before the vote, it had stepped up efforts to persuade investors to vote against climate-related proposals at the annual meeting.

The company had opposed the proposals to report on the risks to its business from new technologies and global climate change policies, insisting it already provides the information.

This had left the shareholders of Exxon unhappy as they are not sure about the future of the company.

Shareholder activists pushed for the company to study and disclose whether regulations designed to reduce carbon emissions could hurt demand for oil.

They also wanted the oil giant to describe steps it takes to prevent methane emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, when it drills oil and gas wells.

Last year, the same proposal was backed by 38.1 percent of shareholders.

The oil company will now likely have to explain potential business impacts from having to meet the Paris agreement's temperature goal.

The timing

The vote comes at a time when Trump is considering to pull the US from the Paris Climate deal, the landmark agreement that commits nearly all countries to fight global warming.