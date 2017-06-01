Kabul on Thursday prepared to bury loved ones, who were victims of a truck bomb that killed at least 90 people and wounded hundreds.

The burials come amid growing public anger at the government's failure to prevent yet another deadly attack in the heart of the Afghan capital.

Wednesday's blast, at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, ripped through a traffic-clogged street packed with people on their way to school or work during the morning rush hour.

In scale, it was one of the worst such attacks since the US-led campaign to oust the Taliban in 2001. In kind, it was only the latest in a grim series that has killed thousands of civilians over the years.

Global outcry

The explosion damaged several embassies in the area, which houses diplomatic and government buildings and is a maze of concrete blast walls, vehicle barriers and armed security guards.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "abhorrence" at the strike which he said underlined the urgency of the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the "despicable" attack had happened "in the immediate vicinity" of the German embassy and that an Afghan guard had also been killed.