US President Donald trump announced on Thursday that the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases will be formally withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"The United State will withdraw from the Paris Accord," he said.

However, he said that the US will begin renegotiating to reenter the accord but on terms that are more favourable to it. He said that as the treaty currently stood, the US was the biggest loser, but that other countries were not carrying their weight. He referred specifically to China and India.

He said that as the treaty stood it would cost the US some 2.7 million jobs by 2025. He said the agreement, as it stood "hamstrung the US".

"This is not what we need," he added. He said that the country would happily re-enter the agreement that would see "the burdens and responsibilities that are equally shared".

Trump's decision honours a pledge that he made during his election campaign in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday world leaders called on Trump to stick with the Paris Climate agreement, which his predecessor Barack Obama had committed the country to.

Obama reacts

Trump's predecessor said the Trump administration was joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact.

Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will "reap the benefits in "jobs and industries created." He says the US should be "at the front of the pack."