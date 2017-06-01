WORLD
1 MIN READ
The dream of Europe is souring for some
Officially some 15,000 Bangladeshis live in Palermo, Sicily. There, they face many unexpected challenges far from home.
The dream of Europe is souring for some
Refugees &amp; migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station vessel &quot;Phoenix&quot; in the harbour of Augusta, Sicily, southern Italy. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Bangladeshi refugees and migrants who fled or left their home often risk everything to try to reach Europe. If they travel via Africa, Italy is often their first stop on the continent, and for some, their last.

Officially some 15,000 people from the South Asian nation now live in the Sicilian city of Palermo. Unofficially the number is much higher. And more keep coming.

"I was told the sea journey was three hours from Libya to Italy, but it took us ten hours as we wandered off in the waters. Italy coast guards rescued us. This journey is very dangerous. It's a second life for me," one Bangladeshi said.

Recommended

TRT World's Francis Collings has this report from Palermo, Sicily.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54