The Organization of American States (OAS) held foreign ministers' meeting on the crisis in Venezuela amid heightened tensions between the opposition and the government in Washington DC on Wednesday .

Wednesday's meeting of the 34-nation hemispheric bloc came after a group of nations pressed for "urgent action" to ease the crisis.

One resolution, presented by Peru and backed by a number of countries including the United States, sought to form a four-nation group to accompany Venezuela on negotiations between the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

The other resolution, backed by the Bahamas and other Caricom nations, stressed non-intervention in the crisis.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan has the report from Washington DC.