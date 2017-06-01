WORLD
3 MIN READ
Welcome to the world of K
K is a character in Franz Kafka's novel "The Castle" who gets trapped in an endless labyrinth of bureaucracy. Tightened US visa rules seem to be straight out of K's nightmare.
Welcome to the world of K
The tightened US visa rules appear to be straight out of Kafka's playbook. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for US visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and travel and biographical information going back 15 years.

The new questions are part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States. It was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism during a public comment period.

Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses, phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.

Officials will request the additional information when they determine "that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The State Department said earlier the tighter vetting would apply to visa applicants "who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities."

Recommended

Critics, mainly education officials and academic groups, argued that the new questions would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the US.

The Kafka connection

Immigration lawyers and advocates say the request for 15 years of detailed biographical information, as well as the expectation that applicants remember all their social media handles, is likely to catch applicants who make innocent mistakes or do not remember all the information requested.

The new questions grant "arbitrary power" to consular officials to determine who gets a visa with no effective check on their decisions, said Babak Yousefzadeh, a San Francisco-based attorney and president of the Iranian American Bar Association.

"The United States has one of the most stringent visa application processes in the world," Yousefzadeh said. "The need for tightening the application process further is really unknown and unclear."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54