At least seven civilians were killed and 23 others wounded on Thursday by Daesh mortar shells as they tried to escape from the Zanjili district held by the militants in Mosul, Iraqi police said.

Zanjili is part of the enclave that remains in the hands of Daesh in the northern Iraqi city, alongside the Old City centre and the Medical City hospitals complex.

US-backed government forces began operations on May 27 to capture the enclave, regularly dropping leaflets telling families to flee.

The casualties from Zanjili, part of the first group of civilians who managed to escape, were taken to a field clinic, a police officer said.

Others managed to reach government-held lines unhurt, using the same exit route, he said.

The militants ordered dozens of families living in Zanjili district to move into the Old City to prevent them escaping towards the Iraqi forces, a resident said.

The Mosul offensive, now in its eighth month, has taken much longer than expected, with Iraqi government advances slowed by the need to avoid civilian casualties.

The UN has said that up to 200,000 civilians may still be in Daesh-held areas of Mosul, most of them in the Old City which lies immediately south of where the current fighting is taking place.