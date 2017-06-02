The UN Security Council on Friday expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests this year that are banned under UN resolutions.

The resolution, which puts North Korea's suspected spy chief, 13 other Pyongyang officials and four entities on a sanctions blacklist, is the first one agreed by the United States and Pyongyang's only major ally China since President Donald Trump took office.

The resolution, however, did not contain some of the more drastic sanctions that the US administration had floated last month, such as an oil embargo, a ban on maritime shipping, trade restrictions and curbs on North Korean workers abroad.

Among those added to the blacklist was Cho Il-U, believed to be the head of foreign espionage for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

The other 13 included senior officials from North Korea's Workers' Party and heads of trading firms tasked with securing purchases for Pyongyang's military program.