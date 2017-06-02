Domestic reaction from critics of US President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris accord to try to slow global warming was fast and furious.

Trump said his rationale for abandoning the international climate agreement was that he was elected to represent "Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh demurred.

"As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future," Democrat Bill Peduto tweeted in a swift, widely read retort to Trump's move.

The Democratic-led states of California, New York and Washington also asserted their opposition to the president's move, pledging to uphold the global accord's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

"There is a pathway here where the rest of America in reaction to, really, what is an insane decision by President Trump, takes the kind of steps needed," California Governor Jerry Brown said.

TRT World'sPatrice Howard has this report from Los Angeles.

Political pushback

Former president Barack Obama, who signed the Paris accord for the United States, said the nations that remain party to the agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created by the demand for climate-friendly policies and practices.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state of New York was committed to complying with the Paris standards – which call for US reduction of its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels – "regardless of [the capital city] Washington's irresponsible actions."