Zimbabwe's nonagenarian President Robert Mugabe Friday started the campaign for the 2018 elections in that country with the first of a set of youth rallies across the country in a bid to get the youth vote.

The first rally, in Marondera, about 80 kilometres east of the country's capital city of Harare, saw Mugabe arrive at the Rudhaka stadium on the back of a police van.

Critics have accused Mugabe of wrecking one of Africa's most promising economies and causing unemployment of currently around 80 percent through policies such as violent seizures of white-owned commercial farms and money printing.

He and his party say the economy has been undermined by Western powers.

"This year we will have a bumper harvest. Not just maize, we have cotton and tobacco ... we are not a poor country," Mugabe said.

Despite numerous protests against his leadership, he said many people still supported his government, adding: "Economies cannot grow as quickly as our people expect them to. Investment should have come long ago."