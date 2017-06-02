Hundreds of chanting protesters demanded the resignation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government on Friday, following this week's devastating truck bomb attack in Kabul, squaring off against police who fired live ammunition to keep them back.

By mid-afternoon, an official at the city's Italian-run Emergency Hospital said at least four people had been killed and "several" wounded.

The bodies of some of the dead, wrapped in white shrouds were held in the open by protesters. At least one of those killed was the son of a prominent politician, local media reported.

Other reports say eight protesters were killed in the clashes. However this could not be immediately confirmed.

TRT World'sMikaela Barwick has more details.

More than 1,000 demonstrators, many carrying pictures of bomb victims, rallied near the site of Wednesday's blast, which killed 90 people and wounded over 460, holding Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah responsible.

Police in riot gear used water cannons and tear gas to block the protesters, many throwing stones, from gaining access to the road leading to the presidential palace.

As the standoff continued and new groups of protesters arrived, there were regular bursts of gunfire as police forced the crowd back from the area close to the palace.

Growing pressure

The truck bomb attack, at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was one of the worst in Kabul since the US-led campaign to topple the Taliban in 2001, and underlined the growing violence across much of the country.

"The international community has to put pressure on them and force them to resign," said Niloofar Nilgoon, one of a relatively large number of women taking part in the protest. "They're not capable of leading the country."