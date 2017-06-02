WORLD
2 MIN READ
World's largest aircraft is ready for testing
Space launch company Stratolaunch Systems has rolled its twin-fuselage plane out of its hangar for the first time to conduct fuelling tests.
World's largest aircraft is ready for testing
The newly built Stratolaunch aircraft moves out of its hangar for the first time in Mojave, California, USA, on May 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Space launch company Stratolaunch Systems has rolled its twin-fuselage plane out of its hangar for the first time to conduct fuelling tests.

The company is a unit of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's privately owned Vulcan Aerospace.

The aircraft will be the world's largest, with a wingspan of 117 metres (385 ft).

Recommended

It will serve as an airborne launch pad for putting satellites into orbit. The plan is for the plane to take off from a runway and fly up to 11,000 metres (35,000 ft), the approximate cruising altitude of a commercial airliner. It will then release a rocket carrying the satellite.

The company says it will have the ability to be positioned so satellites can be directly delivered into very precise orbits quickly, without launch range scheduling issues and weather-related delays.

Stratolaunch hopes to perform its first launch demonstration as early as 2019.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu