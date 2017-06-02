US President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs – but many American companies seemed to disagree.

Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Ford Motor Co and Microsoft Corp, while the response from fossil fuel groups with the most to gain from a relaxation of US carbon emissions standards was muted.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils over Trump's decision.

In an interview on Thursday, the president of the World Coal Association, Benjamin Sporton, said that he had mixed feelings about Trump's announcement, adding he was eager to see a US policy that actively promotes a place for coal in the global energy mix.

"What we really need to see, if the president wants to re-enter the deal, is that he can change the agreement to recognise the role of all sources of energy, including coal," Sporton said, adding his group had described to administration officials the benefits of remaining in the agreement.

No position

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry's biggest trade group, meanwhile issued a statement saying it had never taken an official position on the Paris accord.

A number of its members, including Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips, had publicly supported the deal.

"For us, our position on the Paris Agreement ... we need a framework like that to address the risks of climate change," Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Some other groups expressed measured support for Trump's decision, saying it provided an opportunity to fix problems with the deal.

"Manufacturers support the spirit of the Paris Agreement and the effort to address climate change through a fair international agreement. But as the president has acknowledged, certain elements of this deal were not equitable for US manufacturers," said Ross Eisenberg, vice president for energy and resources policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, in a statement to Reuters.