At least 15 children died in South Sudan in early May after health workers vaccinating them against measles used the same syringe without sterilising it, the country's health minister said on Friday.

About 300 children were vaccinated from May 2-5 in Nacholdokopele village in Eastern Equatoria state.

At least 32 have recovered after falling ill with symptoms including fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, Health Minister Riek Gai Kok said.