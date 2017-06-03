The hacked emails of United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States, Yousef al Otaiba, have linked the diplomat to a pro-Israel, neo-conservative think tank, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), The Intercept reported on Saturday.

The emails were hacked and distributed by a group calling itself "GlobalLeaks," according to the report.

The Intercept reported that the hacked emails demonstrated "a remarkable level of backchannel cooperation" between UAE's ambassador to the US and FDD.

Turkey coup reference