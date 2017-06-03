WORLD
Hackers 'leak' UAE ambassador's emails: report
The Intercept reported that the hacked emails demonstrated "a remarkable level of backchannel cooperation" between UAE's ambassador to the US and Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a pro-Israel think tank.
The Intercept published excerpts of the hacked emails of United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States, Yousef al Otaiba, on Saturday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

The hacked emails of United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United States, Yousef al Otaiba, have linked the diplomat to a pro-Israel, neo-conservative think tank, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), The Intercept reported on Saturday.

The emails were hacked and distributed by a group calling itself "GlobalLeaks," according to the report.

The Intercept reported that the hacked emails demonstrated "a remarkable level of backchannel cooperation" between UAE's ambassador to the US and FDD.

Turkey coup reference

In one of the emails, FDD senior counsellor and former deputy national security advisor to US Vice President Dick Cheney, John Hannah, allegedly sent Otaiba an article claiming that both the UAE and FDD were responsible for the July 15 military coup attempt in Turkey, saying he was "honoured to be in the UAE's company."

Hannah previously published an article on the Foreign Policy titled "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Erdogan?", in which he suggested that the Turkish military would turn on Erdogan to "save" Turkey.

The emails also include the proposed agenda of an upcoming meeting between the FDD and the UAE government on June 11-14, in which the attendees are set to discuss Turkey, Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
