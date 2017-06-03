One of Germany's biggest music festivals was interrupted on Friday over a "possible terrorist threat," police said.

Organisers asked fans at the three-day event to leave calmly "in order to help police investigations" but said they were hopeful the festival would resume on Saturday

The three-day "Rock am Ring," held at the famous Nuerburgring sports complex near the western city of Nuerburg, is scheduled to run until Sunday. It draws tens of thousands of people annually.

In a statement, police in the city of Coblenz said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out."