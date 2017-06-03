Germany's biggest rock festival resumes after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat" which have proved to be unfounded, the organisers said on Saturday.

Police said searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Live music resumes at 1:30 PM (11:30 GMT).

Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.

"After a series of intensive searches across the site the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said.

"The police gave the go-ahead" for the festival to restart, they said.

The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out".

Police said three suspects in the neighbouring state of Hesse were detained but released on Saturday.