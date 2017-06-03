POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Besiktas celebrate 15th league title
Besiktas, the least decorated yet oldest of the "big three" teams in Istanbul, qualified for the Champions League while Basaksehir, who finished second, go into the qualifying rounds.
Besiktas celebrate 15th league title
Besiktas players celebrate their 15th league title at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

Besiktas players and fans celebrated the team winning its 15th Turkish league title on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, a flotilla of about 100 ships moved along the Bosphorus in Istanbul.

The flotilla departed from the Asian side of the city and headed to Istanbul's Besiktas district on the European side to celebrate the team's second consecutive Turkish League title.

Around 50,000 fans showed their joy by lighting firework, flares and thousands of torches while holding flags and chanting slogans.

Recommended

Besiktas clinched the championship last week by beating Gaziantepspor 4-0.

The Black Eagles will now add a third star to their logo, having reached 15 league titles. A star is awarded for every five titles.

Besiktas closed the season at home against Osmanlispor with a 4-0 dominating performance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla