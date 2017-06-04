British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday called for a stronger response to extremism after an attack on London Bridge and nearby area killed seven people and injured 48 others.

On Saturday, three attackers drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge then ran into the bustling Borough Market area where they stabbed numerous people.

The attack occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months. May said Thursday's vote would go ahead.

"It is time to say enough is enough," the Conservative leader said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-mast.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and agreements to regulate cyberspace.

Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 pm (2100 GMT).

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a "single, evil ideology" that had to be confronted both abroad and at home.

She also said that the internet and big internet companies provided the space for such extremism to breed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for London's latest attack.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more details.

12 suspects arrested