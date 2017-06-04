SpaceX on Saturday blasted off a shipment of food and supplies for the astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) using a recycled spaceship.

The last time this particular spaceship flew to space was in 2014.

The refurbished Dragon cargo capsule soared into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:07 pm (2107 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"Three, two, one, and liftoff," said NASA spokesman Mike Curie as the rocket blazed a steady upward path into the clouds.

The Dragon is packed with almost 2,700 kilogrammes of science research, crew supplies and hardware and should arrive at the ISS on Monday.

The supplies for special experiments include live mice to study the effects of osteoporosis and fruit flies for research on microgravity's impact on the heart.