Nadal cruises into French Open quarters in style
The fourth seed destroyed his opponent Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals and one step closer to a 10th Roland Garros crown.
Nadal will now meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2017

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal surged into the French Open quarter-finals, railroading compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round on Sunday.

In yet another ominous performance, Nadal destroyed his opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen to move into the quarter-finals and one step closer to a 10th Roland Garros crown.

"I'm happy because Roberto is a very good player. It's very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic.

Nadal has not lost a set so far this tournament, and is on track to win the title without doing so, something he did in 2008 and 2010. Only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also achieved that feat.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will also become an 11-time quarter-finalist in Paris if he defeats Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas later Sunday.

Japan's Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16.

Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world number 67 double faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory.

"I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn't ready," admitted Nishikori.

"I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make little better than yesterday."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
