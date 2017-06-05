It has been 50 years since the Arab-Israeli war of June 1967, or Six-Day War, radically changed the map of the Middle East.

Between June 5 and 10, Israel, with Western support, defeated Egypt, Jordan and Syria and occupied Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Syria's Golan Heights.

The war erupted early on Monday, June 5, a morning that saw heavy Israeli bombing of Egyptian air bases near Cairo and in the Suez desert.

Although Israel has since withdrawn from Sinai and the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem have been annexed and the West Bank remains occupied by the Jewish state.