Comedian Bill Cosby is set to go on trial Monday, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 13 years ago.

For decades, he was "America's Dad," loved by millions for his role as an affable obstetrician and benevolent father on "The Cosby Show," one of the most popular series in the history of US television.

On Monday, the disgraced 79-year-old will walk into the Montgomery County Courthouse to face three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Around 60 women have publicly accused the pioneering black comedian of being a serial sexual predator for decades, shredding his reputation, ending his career and leaving him isolated by friends and celebrities.

But the trial concerns the allegations of just one woman, a former Temple University employee. It is the only criminal case as the vast majority of alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.

12-person jury

In the court in Norristown just outside Philadelphia, a 12-person jury, two of whom are African Americans, will determine Cosby's guilt or innocence in a trial expected to last two weeks.

It will be one of America's biggest celebrity trials in years.

Several of Cosby's co-stars from the 1984-1992 sitcom "The Cosby Show" are reportedly attending. More than 100 journalists are expected to attend the trial, with dozens of broadcasters and photographers expected to camp outside.

If convicted, he risks spending the rest of his days behind bars. If acquitted, Cosby's career is unlikely to recover.

His accuser is Andrea Constand, 44, who at the time was the director of basketball operations at Temple University, where Cosby served on the Board of Trustees until his resignation in 2014.

Plied with wine and pills

Constand says Cosby, whom she considered a mentor, plied her with pills and wine, before sexually assaulting her on his couch in 2004, after seeking his advice on moving to Canada and switching careers.

Cosby says he gave her Benadryl to relieve stress, insists their sexual relations were consensual and accuses her of lying.