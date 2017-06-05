A Syrian rebel group on Monday claimed to have shot down a Syrian regime fighter jet in southern Syria.

The pilot was killed after the Russian-made plane came down in Tel Dakwa, some 50 kilometres east of the capital Damascus, said Jaysh Osoud Al-Sharqiya (lions of the east) on its twitter account.

Jaysh Osoud Al-Sharqiya also published what it claimed the images of the plane's debris and the pilot's body.

The Syrian desert has become the new battle ground in the ongoing conflict in Syria.