The Golden State Warriors overcame 20 turnovers and a triple-double by Cleveland's LeBron James to beat the Cavaliers 132-113 in Oakland on Sunday and push their NBA Finals series lead to 2-0.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant was once again the best player on the court as he electrified the gold-clad sold-out crowd at Oracle Arena with 33 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five blocks and three steals.

Guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double of his own but also committed eight turnovers.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball.

"We're young, healthy, and playing a game we love," Curry said.

With the win, the Warriors set an NBA record for most consecutive playoff victories at 14. They are now two wins away from making their case as the greatest team of all time.

Durant declined to comment on the winning streak, saying he was not going to take a step back until the team claims the Larry O'Brien trophy for its second time in three years.

"We're worried about the series right now," he told reporters.

"We're just trying to just stay in the moment."